Alkimi ($ADS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.37 Million

Alkimi ($ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Alkimi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $99,458.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Buying and Selling Alkimi
