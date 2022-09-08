Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $215.48.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,072 shares of company stock valued at $441,887. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

