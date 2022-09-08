Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.35

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.35 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 4116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after buying an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

