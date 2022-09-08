Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.35

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.35 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 4116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after buying an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

