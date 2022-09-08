Alliance Fan Token Price Reaches $0.35 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $353,517.86 and approximately $47,090.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,851.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.79 or 0.09040903 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868493 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017319 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022206 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
