Alliance Global Partners Cuts Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Price Target to $7.00

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 276.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Arcimoto

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,350.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.26%. Analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,155.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.