AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $45.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

