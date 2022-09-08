Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 801,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.56% of Quanta Services worth $105,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.89.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.58.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

