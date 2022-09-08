Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,331 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.72% of Stantec worth $96,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Stantec Stock Up 1.6 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

