Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,076 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.06% of F5 worth $133,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in F5 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

