Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.64% of IDEX worth $93,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 192,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

