Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,139 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.13% of Tetra Tech worth $100,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 3.1 %

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

TTEK stock opened at $137.80 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.



