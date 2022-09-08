Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.49% of Teradyne worth $93,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 911.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.71. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

