Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,997 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $86,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,947,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after buying an additional 372,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Logitech International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after buying an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Logitech International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after buying an additional 204,538 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.9782 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

