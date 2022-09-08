Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $112.01 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,703,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.52% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $112,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

