Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $115.15 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.68% of Pool worth $115,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $345.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.48 and its 200-day moving average is $397.85. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.