Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $130.77 Million Stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,620 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 3.25% of KnowBe4 worth $130,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

