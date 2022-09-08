Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $87.52 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359,785 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.68% of Varonis Systems worth $87,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,122,574 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 617,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after buying an additional 420,400 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 5.2 %

VRNS opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

