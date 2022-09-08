Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $96.45 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,106 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.37% of Smartsheet worth $96,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.