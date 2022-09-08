Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.36% of CDW worth $88,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,802,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.94. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

