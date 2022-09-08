Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 144,396 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.07% of AGCO worth $116,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AGCO by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,211,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,955,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,881,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AGCO
In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AGCO Stock Performance
NYSE AGCO opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
