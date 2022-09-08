Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 35,074 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.19% of Upstart worth $109,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Upstart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

