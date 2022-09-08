Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,531 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.14% of West Fraser Timber worth $94,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $372,878,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after acquiring an additional 155,275 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 998,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,722,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 45.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 410.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 478,574 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

