Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 87,898 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,898 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.63% of Trimble worth $113,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 715.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Trimble stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

