Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,191 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.37% of Tenable worth $87,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 203,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 308,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

