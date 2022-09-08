Alpaca Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.36 million and $2.36 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,839.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.63 or 0.06786994 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.