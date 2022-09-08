Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 43% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

