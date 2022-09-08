Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

