Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 899,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,956,384.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $486,858. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,718,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
