Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 899,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,956,384.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $486,858. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,718,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

