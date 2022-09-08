Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $200,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

