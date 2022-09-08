Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 7.7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 12,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,705,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Altimmune Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Insider Activity

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

