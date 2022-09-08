Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.