Altrucoin (ALTRU) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Altrucoin has a total market capitalization of $760,268.89 and approximately $109,750.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Altrucoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Altrucoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001963 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00578741 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00866764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Altrucoin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Altrucoin Coin Trading
