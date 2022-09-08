Altura (ALU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.95 Million

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Altura coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Altura has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $671,352.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Altura has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,839.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.63 or 0.06786994 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016072 BTC.
About Altura
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
