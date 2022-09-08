Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $125.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $64.01 on Monday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

