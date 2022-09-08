Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $105.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 64.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

AMBA stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

