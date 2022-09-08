Ambire AdEx Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and $2.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00037633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022901 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

