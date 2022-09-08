Ambrosus Trading Up 205.1% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 201.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 205.1% higher against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $24.30 million and approximately $53.34 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA Network (POA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BrickBlock (XBB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,022,615 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.