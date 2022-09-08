Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.