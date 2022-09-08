Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $97.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in Ameren by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 460,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ameren by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,080 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ameren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

