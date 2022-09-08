Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 51.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.63.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

