Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $95.61 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

