Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameren Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. Ameren has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

