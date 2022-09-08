American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

