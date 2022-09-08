American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.