American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,533,674 shares.The stock last traded at $36.11 and had previously closed at $35.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.