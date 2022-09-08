American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) vs. Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Head-To-Head Review

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 3.41 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -17.59 American Public Education $418.80 million 0.40 $17.75 million ($5.05) -1.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.3% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nerdy and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 American Public Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 95.09%. American Public Education has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.35%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than American Public Education.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89% American Public Education -17.17% 2.66% 1.44%

Summary

Nerdy beats American Public Education on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

