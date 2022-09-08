Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.70.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $276.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.