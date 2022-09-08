Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price at $1.63

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza purchased 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

