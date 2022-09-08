Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $314.56

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Amundi boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 349,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,971,000 after purchasing an additional 70,692 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $276.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

