Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $104.80

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

